Free hiking New Year's Day

Twelve parks and historic sites are participating in the First Day Hikes program, an effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America's State Parks. Hikes in Wyoming are scheduled at Curt Gowdy, Bear River, Edness K. Wilkins, Guernsey, Keyhole, Sinks Canyon and Buffalo Bill state parks.

