Cobblestone Breaks Ground on First Hotel in Wyoming
Cobblestone Hotels, LLC broke ground here today for a Cobblestone Inn & Suites. Located at 703 W. Whalen St., the hotel will feature 45 guestrooms and is slated to open in April.
