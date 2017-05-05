continue
A former professor at the Appalachian School of Law has sued the school, claiming it failed to protect her when she was harassed by a male student. Hillary Lynne Burgess' 62-page complaint, filed Monday in the U.S District Court for the Western District of Virginia, contains a myriad claims against the school and three of its administrators.
