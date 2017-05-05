continue

continue

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Law.com

A former professor at the Appalachian School of Law has sued the school, claiming it failed to protect her when she was harassed by a male student. Hillary Lynne Burgess' 62-page complaint, filed Monday in the U.S District Court for the Western District of Virginia, contains a myriad claims against the school and three of its administrators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grundy Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jason keene 1 hr Fred 7
Jess Lester 4 hr One love onelife 20
President Trump 11 hr DemoCrappy 16
Druggies Wed Reddog 3
Good ole boys again Tue Influenced 4
Angie Dickey May 23 Friendly replies ... 6
Druggies at Leemaster (Sep '16) May 23 Drugs 28
See all Grundy Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grundy Forum Now

Grundy Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grundy Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Grundy, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC