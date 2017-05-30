Jay Man Hurt In Crash During Delaware...

Jay Man Hurt In Crash During Delaware County OHP Chase

Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Jay man is in a Joplin hospital after he crashed during a police chase in Delaware County late Thursday. Troopers said Joshua Wynn, 29, was headed east on a county road when the OHP clocked his 2007 Mitsubishi SUV going 58 mph in a 45 mph speed zone.

