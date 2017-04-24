Special Weather Statement issued Apri...

Special Weather Statement issued April 29 at 12:11AM CDT expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar '17 KellieTiner 93
Jay Music Thread (May '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
News Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C. Feb '17 great 1
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec '16 gasp 1
Looking for relative. Dec '16 adirondackrose44 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
See all Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grove Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware County was issued at April 29 at 1:26AM CDT

Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Grove, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC