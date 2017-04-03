Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 4 at 6:51PM CDT expiring...

OKC041-097-050015- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0071.000000T0000Z-170405T0015Z/ Delaware OK-Mayes OK- 651 PM CDT TUE APR 4 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN MAYES COUNTIES... At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rose, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

