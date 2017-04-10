Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Ap...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 16 at 10:00PM CDT expiring...

OKC041-115-170330- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0089.000000T0000Z-170417T0330Z/ Delaware OK-Ottawa OK- 1000 PM CDT SUN APR 16 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN OTTAWA COUNTIES... At 1000 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles north of Grove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Delaware County was issued at April 16 at 10:25PM CDT

