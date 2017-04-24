Man charged with possessing juvenile porn tries to enroll in Grove School District

An Oklahoma City man charged with possessing juvenile pornography confessed to driving to Delaware County to engage in a sexual encounter with a teen boy and then attempted to use false documents to enroll in the Grove School District. Nicholas Washmon, 20, is charged in Delaware County District Court with transmitting information by computer for purposes of sexual conduct with minor, pornography - procure, produce, distribute, possession of juvenile pornography, filing a false or forged instrument and a misdemeanor charge of harassment.

