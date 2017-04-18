Ft Washita Rendezvous held -

Ft Washita Rendezvous held -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 3 Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

A vendor, Don Mose from Lone Grove said about the event, "This is excellent! I'm Chickasaw and Choctaw. The progression of the Tribe continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08) Apr 16 jeb1966 124
News OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10) Mar '17 KellieTiner 93
Jay Music Thread (May '12) Feb '17 Musikologist 18
News Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C. Feb '17 great 1
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec '16 gasp 1
Looking for relative. Dec '16 adirondackrose44 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
See all Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grove Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Delaware County was issued at April 20 at 3:25AM CDT

Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Health Care
 

Grove, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,288 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC