Former sheriff's deputy gets three-year suspended sentence on indecent proposal charge

A former Delaware County Sheriff's deputy accused of propositioning a 14-year-old girl for sex plead no contest and received a three-year suspended sentence. Garrick Walker, 26, of Grove, entered the no contest plea in Delaware County District Court on Wednesday to lewd or indecent proposal charge to a child under 16. He is required to register as a sex offender, said Winston Connor II, Walker's attorney.

