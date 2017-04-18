Feds: Illinois man shared porn photos...

Feds: Illinois man shared porn photos via Facebook with Grove minors

A Peoria, Illinois, man has been named in a criminal complaint that claims he used Facebook to receive and send pornographic images of minor females from the Grove area. Christopher Parlier Jr., 29, is being held without bail after being arraigned Thursday by a federal magistrate judge in Tulsa on a charge of producing, possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography.

