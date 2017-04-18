Feds: Illinois man shared porn photos via Facebook with Grove minors
A Peoria, Illinois, man has been named in a criminal complaint that claims he used Facebook to receive and send pornographic images of minor females from the Grove area. Christopher Parlier Jr., 29, is being held without bail after being arraigned Thursday by a federal magistrate judge in Tulsa on a charge of producing, possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Grove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cherokees to assist CDIB card applicants (Apr '08)
|Apr 16
|jeb1966
|124
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|KellieTiner
|93
|Jay Music Thread (May '12)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|18
|Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.
|Feb '17
|great
|1
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Looking for relative.
|Dec '16
|adirondackrose44
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC