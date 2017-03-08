Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring...

OKC041-115-100115- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0028.000000T0000Z-170310T0115Z/ Delaware OK-Ottawa OK- 657 PM CST THU MAR 9 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES... At 656 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Bernice State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.