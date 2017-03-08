Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring...
OKC041-115-100115- /O.CON.KTSA.SV.W.0028.000000T0000Z-170310T0115Z/ Delaware OK-Ottawa OK- 657 PM CST THU MAR 9 2017 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CST FOR NORTH CENTRAL DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES... At 656 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Bernice State Park, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Grove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|Jay Music Thread (May '12)
|Feb 25
|Musikologist
|18
|Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.
|Feb 18
|great
|1
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Looking for relative.
|Dec '16
|adirondackrose44
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC