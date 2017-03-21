RFP - WSS Slot Game Bases
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for Gaming Bases for our Grove, OK location, as listed in the Scope of Work. Please see scope of work on the documents tab for more information.
