Denison city leaders discuss new million dollar park plans
BREAKING: The State Of Oklahoma has dropped felony charges of harboring a fugitive and maintaining a house where drugs were kept against former Love County sheriff Joe Russell. Russell took a plea deal and agreed to a misdemeanor charge of willful omission of duty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|Jay Music Thread (May '12)
|Feb 25
|Musikologist
|18
|Commentary: Women's March in Washington, D.C.
|Feb 18
|great
|1
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Looking for relative.
|Dec '16
|adirondackrose44
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC