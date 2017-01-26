Pilot dies in plane crash in Delaware County
The pilot of a private airplane was found dead Wednesday after his plane crashed in a field in rural Delaware County. Bob Hudson, of rural Grove, had been missing since about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.
