Grove OK Lawn Maintenance
Details: Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for Cherokee Casino- Grove, OK lawn maintenance. Please see documents for full scope of work, insurance requirements, and the bid sheet.
