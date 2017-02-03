GRDA Police Searching For Missing Plane Near Grove
Right now, two boats are patrolling Grand Lake south of Monkey Island and Delaware County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are helping with the ground search. News On 6 reporter, Tony Russell is headed to the scene.
