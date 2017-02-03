GRDA Police Searching For Missing Pla...

GRDA Police Searching For Missing Plane Near Grove

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Right now, two boats are patrolling Grand Lake south of Monkey Island and Delaware County and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are helping with the ground search. News On 6 reporter, Tony Russell is headed to the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec '16 gasp 1
Looking for relative. Dec '16 adirondackrose44 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
News Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Hmmm 2
News Reader comments (Dec '08) Nov '16 Marshall Dillon 3
See all Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grove Forum Now

Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grove, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,318 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,699

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC