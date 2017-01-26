Deputies Looking For 'Person Of Inter...

Deputies Looking For 'Person Of Interest' In NE Oklahoma Burglaries

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Authorities are looking for a person of interest in connection with numerous residential and business in two northeast Oklahoma counties. They say if anyone knows where 37-year-old William Marshall Johnson of Grove is to call the Ottawa County Sheriff at 918-542-2806 or the Delaware County Sheriff at 918-253-5611.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec '16 gasp 1
Looking for relative. Dec '16 adirondackrose44 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
News Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Hmmm 2
News Reader comments (Dec '08) Nov '16 Marshall Dillon 3
See all Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grove Forum Now

Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Grove, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,649 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC