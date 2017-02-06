Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Said Father Found Happiness In Flying
Daughter Of Pilot Killed In Crash Said Father Found Happiness In - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com Bob Hudson's family said he was flying a Cessna 172 from Zena to Grove when the plane went down just a half mile from the grass strip where he took off. "He was a safe, careful pilot, who had a lot of experience in a lot of different kinds of planes," said Hudson's daughter, Callie Hudson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Grove Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion...
|Dec '16
|gasp
|1
|Looking for relative.
|Dec '16
|adirondackrose44
|1
|Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13)
|Nov '16
|Mccrory
|3
|Looking for my man (May '16)
|Nov '16
|goblow
|8
|medical favortisum
|Nov '16
|justaskin
|1
|Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Hmmm
|2
|Reader comments (Dec '08)
|Nov '16
|Marshall Dillon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grove Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC