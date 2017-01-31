Cherokee Nation Opens New Casino In Grove

Cherokee Nation opened the doors of its tenth casino Tuesday, January 17, 2017, and tribal officials said the latest gaming facility brings not only entertainment but also 175 new jobs to the Grand Lake Area. Cherokee Casino Grove, a $30 million, 30,000-square-foot facility, is located on a 24-acre site at Highway 59 and East 250 Road, the tribe stated in a news release.

