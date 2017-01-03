Broken Arrow Business Targeted In Fra...

Broken Arrow Business Targeted In Fraudulent Checks Scheme

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The Broken Arrow Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who manufactured fraudulent checks by using the banking information of a local business. The checks were used to purchase approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise from Lowe's in Grove, Oklahoma, specifically bathroom fixtures, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grove Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma health leaders address law on abortion... Dec 13 gasp 1
Looking for relative. Dec '16 adirondackrose44 1
Review: All American Septic Service (Sep '13) Nov '16 Mccrory 3
Looking for my man (May '16) Nov '16 goblow 8
medical favortisum Nov '16 justaskin 1
News Son blames father in woman's disappearance in G... (Oct '11) Nov '16 Hmmm 2
News Reader comments (Dec '08) Nov '16 Marshall Dillon 3
See all Grove Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grove Forum Now

Grove Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grove Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Grove, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,351 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,610

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC