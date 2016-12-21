Snow Removal for Cherokee Casino Grove Property
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation, is seeking qualified bids for Snow Removal for Cherokee Casino Grove, OK. Please see attached document for specifics and bid response sheet.
