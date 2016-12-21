RFP - Patio Furniture for Grove Casino

RFP - Patio Furniture for Grove Casino

Wednesday Nov 30

Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for a patio furniture for the new casino in Grove, OK . Please see scope of work under documents for more information.

Grove, OK

