RFP - Patio Furniture for Grove Casino
Cherokee Nation Entertainment, LLC, , a wholly owned tribal company of the Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified bids for a patio furniture for the new casino in Grove, OK . Please see scope of work under documents for more information.
