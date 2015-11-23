Day County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Attorney General Marty Jackley and Day County States Attorney Danny Smeins confirm that Jason Lewandowski, 44, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years and/or $50,000 fine, one count of first degree burglary, class 2 felony, punishable by up to 25 years and/or $50,000 fine and one count of aggravating eluding of law enforcement officer, class 6 felony, punishable by up to 2 years and/or $4,000 fine. The attempted murder and first degree burglary charges are out of Day County and the aggravated eluding is a Brown County charge.

