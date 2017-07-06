Everybody having say in park plans

Everybody having say in park plans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grosse Pointe News Online

The evolving, expanding and yet-to-be-determined extent of possible infrastructure and security improvements to Osius Park are delaying groundbreaking on whatever is decided until after the summer rush of swimmers, picnickers and boaters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grosse Pointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tax Bill 23 hr Livin Large 1
Candice Rusie Tue Little piggy 6
Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA! Jul 1 Somethings up 11
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 30 you hate the truth 3
Pokemon is here to stay (Aug '16) Jun 26 Adult babies 7
noise ordinance violators/loud car stereos (Jun '09) Jun 24 Mike Arnold 18
Erin Stahl tries again Jun 22 watching you 22
See all Grosse Pointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now

Grosse Pointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grosse Pointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grosse Pointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,528 • Total comments across all topics: 282,271,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC