The Latest: Michigan teens say 'Make America Gay Again'
Many of the 100 LGBT marches and rallies planned across the U.S. have become annual events, but Sunday marked the first-ever pride parade in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, a prosperous Detroit suburb. The one-mile march began at Grosse Pointe South High School to emphasize support for teens who are gay or transgender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Candice Rusie
|Jun 8
|Um Um
|2
|Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09)
|Jun 8
|Knew it
|19
|Erin Stahl tries again
|Jun 7
|Lets see EM
|20
|Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA!
|Jun 1
|Golden Globes
|5
|Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08)
|May 31
|bmh107
|155
|CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim American...
|May 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
|What Happened To ?
|May 22
|Ernies parts guy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC