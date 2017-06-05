The Latest: Michigan teens say 'Make ...

The Latest: Michigan teens say 'Make America Gay Again'

Many of the 100 LGBT marches and rallies planned across the U.S. have become annual events, but Sunday marked the first-ever pride parade in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, a prosperous Detroit suburb. The one-mile march began at Grosse Pointe South High School to emphasize support for teens who are gay or transgender.

