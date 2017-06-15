School board faces budget deficit increases as deadline looms
A budget work session of the Grosse Pointe Public School System Board of Education Wednesday, June 7, anticipated to be difficult, turned even more fraught when news broke a deficit of $2.3 million, which the board and administration had been working several months to resolve, had increased by nearly $1.1 million.
