It's Garden Tour time
The Grosse Pointe Garden Center hosts its 26th annual Garden Tour - featuring 10 properties throughout the five Grosse Pointes - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24, rain or shine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school of choice made south lake look like a gh... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|Gill Hill
|478
|Candice Rusie
|Jun 8
|Um Um
|2
|Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09)
|Jun 8
|Knew it
|19
|Erin Stahl tries again
|Jun 7
|Lets see EM
|20
|Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA!
|Jun 1
|Golden Globes
|5
|Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08)
|May 31
|bmh107
|155
|CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim American...
|May 24
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC