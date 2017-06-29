Council, War Memorial discuss movie t...

Council, War Memorial discuss movie theater plan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Grosse Pointe News Online

Grosse Pointe Farms - Talks continue between the city council and officials from The War Memorial on a proposed movie theater planned for the auditorium area of the historic community center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grosse Pointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA! Tue Petes Dragon 7
Pokemon is here to stay (Aug '16) Jun 26 Adult babies 7
noise ordinance violators/loud car stereos (Jun '09) Jun 24 Mike Arnold 18
News 48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit Jun 24 ThomasA 2
Erin Stahl tries again Jun 22 watching you 22
Kmart on 9 harper (Jan '13) Jun 21 Obesewalrus 22
Candice Rusie Jun 20 Shes a stalker 5
See all Grosse Pointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now

Grosse Pointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grosse Pointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Grosse Pointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,936 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC