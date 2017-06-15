Bond tours let voters see for themselves

Bond tours let voters see for themselves

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Grosse Pointe News Online

CITY of GROSSE POINTE - Residents can see for themselves if public safety and public works facilities at 17145 Maumee warrant up to $12.96 million worth of relocation, reconstruction and renovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grosse Pointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
school of choice made south lake look like a gh... (Oct '07) Tue Gill Hill 478
Candice Rusie Jun 8 Um Um 2
Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09) Jun 8 Knew it 19
Erin Stahl tries again Jun 7 Lets see EM 20
Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA! Jun 1 Golden Globes 5
News Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08) May 31 bmh107 155
News CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim American... May 24 WATCHING LIVONIA 10
See all Grosse Pointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now

Grosse Pointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grosse Pointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Grosse Pointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC