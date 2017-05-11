What happens when privilege eases your life - and then ruins it
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events When the word privilege enters the conversation, it often seems as if everyone hears what they least want to. The folks who have it assume that they're being accused of being bad people for having been born with advantages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Stahl tries again
|18 hr
|Its Getting Late
|10
|Ron Fredricks
|May 8
|Team Player
|10
|SCS Missed Votes
|May 5
|JNClassof1949
|11
|Conflict of Interest
|May 3
|Bored 2 tears
|8
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Does anyone remember? (Jun '09)
|Apr 29
|Dorothy
|17
|I want to smell a man's ass! Help (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Paytosniff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC