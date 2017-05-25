Twins part ways for college
In the March 18 issue of the Grosse Pointe News, three sets of twins told their stories on why they selected the same college or university to attend in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CNN show tells stories of Arab, Muslim American...
|4 hr
|Mishianna
|12
|Who else would agree....... Rubino has a MANGINA!
|6 hr
|Candid Camera
|4
|What Happened To ?
|May 22
|Ernies parts guy
|4
|Suzie Q restarant (Aug '11)
|May 19
|Steven Ketelhut
|14
|Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08)
|May 17
|Beautifuldisaster
|153
|Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09)
|May 13
|Sam108
|16
|Ron Fredricks
|May 12
|Look at ME
|11
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC