No tax rate hike next fiscal year
A preview of next fiscal year's municipal budget, scheduled for final review at the 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, council meeting, features resumption of annual road repairs and water main replacements within boundaries of an unchanged property tax rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Stahl tries again
|16 hr
|Its Getting Late
|10
|Ron Fredricks
|May 8
|Team Player
|10
|SCS Missed Votes
|May 5
|JNClassof1949
|11
|Conflict of Interest
|May 3
|Bored 2 tears
|8
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Does anyone remember? (Jun '09)
|Apr 29
|Dorothy
|17
|I want to smell a man's ass! Help (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Paytosniff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC