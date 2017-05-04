'GPT: 'Be Our Guest'
Grosse Pointe Theatre closes out its 69th season - its last at The War Memorial - May 7 to 20 with nine performances of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erin Stahl tries again
|3 min
|County Seat
|7
|Conflict of Interest
|Wed
|Bored 2 tears
|8
|Ron Fredricks
|Wed
|Bored 2 tears
|3
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Does anyone remember? (Jun '09)
|Apr 29
|Dorothy
|17
|Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08)
|Apr 20
|Jeanne cole
|152
|I want to smell a man's ass! Help (Apr '12)
|Mar '17
|Paytosniff
|10
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC