One in custody in connection with home invasions in Grosse Pointe area
Police have one person in custody "in regards to recent home invasions," according to a brief statement posted by the Grosse Pointe Farms public safety department late Sunday morning on Nixle, a community alert system. Authorities had earlier reported at 10:30 a.m. they were looking for a home invasion suspect in the area of Chalfonte Avenue and Fisher Road in the city east of Detroit on Lake St. Clair.
