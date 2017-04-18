One in custody in connection with hom...

One in custody in connection with home invasions in Grosse Pointe area

Police have one person in custody "in regards to recent home invasions," according to a brief statement posted by the Grosse Pointe Farms public safety department late Sunday morning on Nixle, a community alert system. Authorities had earlier reported at 10:30 a.m. they were looking for a home invasion suspect in the area of Chalfonte Avenue and Fisher Road in the city east of Detroit on Lake St. Clair.

