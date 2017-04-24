End of Public Education

End of Public Education

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Michigan Radio

When I was a child, there was this widespread quaint notion that children ought to attend the public schools where they lived. Except for a few kids that went to Catholic schools, and one who won a scholarship to Cranbrook, everybody did.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grosse Pointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Children's Home of Detroit's Grosse Pointe Wood... (Nov '08) Apr 20 Jeanne cole 152
Does anyone remember? (Jun '09) Apr 19 Rob 16
Scott Dodich Council Candidate Apr 19 lotzanoize2come 5
Ahmad Altimimi (Mar '06) Apr 19 Red Headed Step C... 141
Parade Complaint Dept (Jun '16) Apr 11 MLK 8
I want to smell a man's ass! Help (Apr '12) Mar '17 Paytosniff 10
News These were the last 10 Detroit police officers ... (Sep '16) Sep '16 former democrat 1
See all Grosse Pointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now

Grosse Pointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grosse Pointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Grosse Pointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC