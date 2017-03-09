They're creepy and they're kooky

They're creepy and they're kooky and they're coming to Grosse Pointe. They're the Addams Family, the weirdest, most macabre family in the neighborhood and they're being brought to the stage by Grosse Pointe North High School in its production of the musical comedy "The Addams Family."

