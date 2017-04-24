More
Michigan State Police say the office and home of state Sen. Bert Johnson are being searched as part of a joint investigation involving the FBI. State police spokeswoman Shanon Banner says in an email search warrants were served Monday morning at Johnson's Lansing office and his Highland Park home.
