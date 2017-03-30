Area Activities
World Affairs The World Affairs Council of Detroit hosts a discussion with Ronald Neumann about U.S. relations with Afghanistan at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at The War Memorial, 32 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms.
