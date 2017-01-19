Star gazing
Top, Lauri Kingsbury of Grosse Pointe Farms centers the telescope. Above, Mark Kedzior adjusts a telescope for St. Paul School fifth-grader Noah Peterson while his mom, Susan Peterson, watches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court ordered classes
|Tue
|Exclusive
|1
|Review: A BASIC GARAGE DOOR - PARTS STORE (Jul '11)
|Mon
|The best in SCS
|6
|Does the city still have a blight committee?
|Mon
|Skating on thin ice
|4
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Scotty on the rocks
|47
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|10
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec '16
|deg
|42
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC