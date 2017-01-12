Remembering the day Martin Luther King Jr. came to Grosse Pointe
He gave a speech at Grosse Pointe South High School called "The Other America." Three weeks later, he was shot and killed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: A BASIC GARAGE DOOR - PARTS STORE (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|The best in SCS
|6
|Does the city still have a blight committee?
|14 hr
|Skating on thin ice
|4
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|14 hr
|Scotty on the rocks
|47
|Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv...
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|10
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|CSL Plasma Roseville
|Nov '16
|Considering
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC