War Memorial building cinema on campus
Officials at The War Memorial are used to having a packed theater. Since its addition to the Russell A. Alger Jr. House in 1972, the Fries Auditorium has hosted a variety of events, from concerts and lectures to theater performances and social gatherings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Still a goody
|41
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|CSL Plasma Roseville
|Nov 29
|Considering
|1
|Grosse Pointe Woods Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Nov 24
|Musikologist
|19
|Kmart on 9 harper (Jan '13)
|Nov 24
|Location Location
|21
|Crews battle 4-alarm fire in Grosse Pointe Park
|Nov '16
|catherinethegreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC