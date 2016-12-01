Students learn globally, connect locally
Students at Grosse Pointe North and South high schools have learned a few things already this semester in the exploring global issues class, a pilot kicked off this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grosse Pointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Still a goody
|41
|why are people protesting (Jun '09)
|Dec 19
|salacious
|1,138
|Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08)
|Dec 18
|deg
|42
|CSL Plasma Roseville
|Nov 29
|Considering
|1
|Grosse Pointe Woods Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Nov 24
|Musikologist
|19
|Kmart on 9 harper (Jan '13)
|Nov 24
|Location Location
|21
|Crews battle 4-alarm fire in Grosse Pointe Park
|Nov '16
|catherinethegreat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grosse Pointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC