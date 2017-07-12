8th Little Free Library coming to Hea...

8th Little Free Library coming to Healthy Life Community Garden

Thursday Jul 6

This will be the eighth one so far this year. It will be sponsored by Georgia Power Company Foundation and the steward will be Patty Beckham.

