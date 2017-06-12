Women's Business Expo, June 24

Women's Business Expo, June 24

Diversified Women's Business Network and The Versatek Group present a Women's Business Expo and Teen-Entrepreneur Summit on June 24. Deborah Meadows, of Diversified Women's Business Network, said the public is invited to "come out and experience an awesome showcase of women and teen business owners.

