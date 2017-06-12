Woman had 27 pounds of cocaine stashed in wheelchair at JFK, feds say
NEW YORK -- A 33-year-old woman had 27 pounds of cocaine hidden in her wheelchair when she went through customs at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday, authorities said. Yoncela Stanley, of Griffin, Ga., faces federal narcotics smuggling charges after inspectors noticed something unusual about the rear cushion of her wheelchair, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.
