Suspect turned himself in Monday
Matthews, 28, also know as Jaquez or Quez, and by the street name is "Raw Dirty" was identified as the suspect in the early Saturday shooting death on Scales Street near City Park of Jontavian Ichae Davis, 36. Davis was reportedly found laying face down on the ground by the duplexes of 828 and 830 Scales St. at about 1:15 a.m., Saturday, June 17.
