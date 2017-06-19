Last day for reservations to Kiwanis patriotic program
Today is the last day to secure a seat along with lunch for the Kiwanis Club of Griffin's annual patriotic program on Wednesday, June 28 at noon at the Kiwanis of Griffin Center on South Hill Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Griffin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner Dee Clemmons Must Have Flunked HIs...
|Jun 13
|Real Rebel
|2
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar '17
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Experiment Music Thread
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|1
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
Find what you want!
Search Griffin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC