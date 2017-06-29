Kiwanis Club's patriotic program focuses on World War I
Much of the annual patriotic program by the Kiwanis Club of Griffin, held Wednesday at the Kiwanis of Griffin Center, revolved around World War I, as this year marks the 100th anniversary of the United States entering the war.
