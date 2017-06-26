Griffin man arrested on child porn ch...

Griffin man arrested on child porn charges

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: Griffin Daily News

Daniel Joel Gault, 47, is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation. He was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

